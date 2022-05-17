City of Vienna receives $100,852 Community Development Block Grant from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna received the community development block grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is for $100,852 dollars. The Community Development Block Grant program provides annual grants to help develop viable urban and rural communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities.

Vienna Mayor, Randy Rapp, says some of the things they are looking to use the money for include: minor home repairs, energy efficient windows and doors, planning and administration, and fixing things at the senior citizen center.

Mayor Rapp shared what this grant means for the city of Vienna.

“This is money that we would not have and so all of this money that we get gives us an opportunity to help people that we normally would not have an avenue to do that. So as I said we did 17 families last year. That’s 17 families that would not have reached any help. So it means a lot to us and it means a lot to our community,” shared Rapp.

Mayor Rapp says he is thankful for the grant and looks forward to helping people in the Vienna community.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.