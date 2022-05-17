Advertisement

City of Vienna receives $100,852 Community Development Block Grant from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The city of Vienna received the community development block grant Tuesday from the U.S....
The city of Vienna received the community development block grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna received the community development block grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is for $100,852 dollars. The Community Development Block Grant program provides annual grants to help develop viable urban and rural communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities.

Vienna Mayor, Randy Rapp, says some of the things they are looking to use the money for include: minor home repairs, energy efficient windows and doors, planning and administration, and fixing things at the senior citizen center.

Mayor Rapp shared what this grant means for the city of Vienna.

“This is money that we would not have and so all of this money that we get gives us an opportunity to help people that we normally would not have an avenue to do that. So as I said we did 17 families last year. That’s 17 families that would not have reached any help. So it means a lot to us and it means a lot to our community,” shared Rapp.

Mayor Rapp says he is thankful for the grant and looks forward to helping people in the Vienna community.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadler pleads guilty
Sadler changes plea, will be sentenced in July
David Mark Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky
Christopher Michael Hilton Obit
Obituary: Hilton, Christopher Michael
Marion County Teacher of the Year
Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

Latest News

A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings.
W. Va. city council ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S....
West Virginia housing programs get $42M in federal funding
WTAP News @ 11 - police week in PKB
WTAP News @ 11 - police week in PKB
WTAP Daybreak - What's Trending 5/17
WTAP Daybreak - What's Trending 5/17