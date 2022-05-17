Advertisement

Grant Barnhart signs with West Liberty University to play basketball

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

St. Marys High School senior Grant Barnhart has made his decision to play basketball for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers.

Grant was joined at his signing ceremony on Monday by friends and teammates, including family and his father and coach Mark Barnhart.

Grant says that becoming a college basketball player has been a dream of his, and he is excited to push himself to be able to play amongst his college teammates.

