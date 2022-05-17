Advertisement

Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week

National Public Works Week
National Public Works Week(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta celebrated National Public Works Week. For this celebration public works workers gathered in front of City Hall and were honored by Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Schlicher stood before the workers and read a proclamation recognizing their dedication and hard work these workers put in everyday.

Each worker expressed their excitement to be recognized for what one worker called a “behind the scenes and sometimes thankless job.”

“I was surprised because this is something new and it was an honor to be nominated. You put these years in and it’s nice to be recognized for the service that you’ve done,” said Equipment Operator Steve Miller.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadler pleads guilty
Sadler changes plea, will be sentenced in July
David Mark Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky
Christopher Michael Hilton Obit
Obituary: Hilton, Christopher Michael
Marion County Teacher of the Year
Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Camden Clark Auxiliary celebrates 70th year and donates over $70 thousand
Camden Clark Auxiliary celebrates 70th year and donates over $70 thousand
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.
Marietta Police Badge
Marietta new police chief assessment takes place on Saturday
Parkersburg City Council
Parkersburg City Council ordered to end reciting The Lord’s Pray before meetings