Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta celebrated National Public Works Week. For this celebration public works workers gathered in front of City Hall and were honored by Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Schlicher stood before the workers and read a proclamation recognizing their dedication and hard work these workers put in everyday.

Each worker expressed their excitement to be recognized for what one worker called a “behind the scenes and sometimes thankless job.”

“I was surprised because this is something new and it was an honor to be nominated. You put these years in and it’s nice to be recognized for the service that you’ve done,” said Equipment Operator Steve Miller.

