Marietta College to host NCAA Division III Baseball Regional

Marietta College is hosting the NCAA Division III Regionals
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The top-ranked Marietta College Pioneers baseball team has once again been rewarded home field advantage throughout the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.

Pioneer Park will be the site from Friday May 20 through Sunday May 22, as Marietta, Christopher Newport, Mount Aloysius, and Kalamazoo will be doing battle in a double elimination tournament.

The Pioneers will kick things off on Friday at 11 a.m. as they take on Kalamazoo at Pioneer Park.

The Marietta College Pioneers have won six national championships, but have not won since 2012, and while this team is excited about hosting a regional, they have bigger goals in mind.

