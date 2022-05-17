Marietta new police chief assessment takes place on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the retirement of former chief Rodney Hupp and the term of Aaron Nedeff Marietta will soon find it’s new police chief.

The assessment for the new police chief will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

After the assessment is complete a decision is expected to be made around the first week of June.

“That will be through board members at the chief of police association so it takes it out of our hands completely,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher.

The civil service commission will be head of the testing but the decision will be determined solely off of the assessment scoring by each candidate.

Mayor Schlicher describes the importance of the police chief being integrated within the community and well liked by his co-workers and why he believes these candidates fit that criteria.

“Not only just the longevity of being here but those personal communication skills. You have to have somebody that not only can give commands to subordinates in the department but also can go out into the public and be an effective speaker,” Schlicher said.

