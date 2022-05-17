Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’m just like caught up in the storm by all of this,” says Natalea Mumaw. “Because I didn’t think that I was going to win it. Like both of these titles. So, I keep waking up every morning thinking it’s a dream. And then I look over and then I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re right on my dresser.”

Natalea Mumaw is still in surprise over winning the Elmore Cup and being named this year’s Miss Majorette of West Virginia.

Both achievements are something that hold a lot of significance to her.

“It’s just really special to have a title that my coach used to have,” says Mumaw.

And her coach is a former baton twirler at West Virgnia University, a two-time Elmore Cup winner — including being the first to win that award — and a 13-time Miss Majorette winner, Whitney Godwin.

Godwin has been a mentor for Natalea for 10 years now and says these awards mean so much to Natalea after everything Mumaw had to deal with during the pandemic.

“And I know Natalea was so excited to get back out there and put the routines on the floor. So, I think this one is extra special to all of us,” says Godwin.

Godwin says that Natalea has a really kind heart. And has enjoyed watching Natalea grow as both an athlete and as a person.

“Natalea is very good about working hard. She’s very dedicated to making sure that she can be the best that she can every single time, whether it’s on the field, she twirls at Saint Mary’s High School as the feature twirler or at a competition,” says Godwin. “And so, I’m really blessed and thankful to be able to work with her as she goes on this journey.”

Natalea will be representing the Mountain State when she performs at a week-long national competition in July being held at Notre Dame University.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.