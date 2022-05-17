Advertisement

Nic Menarchek signs with Marietta College baseball team

Nic Menarchek (center) signs with the Marietta Pioneers baseball team
Nic Menarchek (center) signs with the Marietta Pioneers baseball team(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School shortstop Nic Menarchek has made his decision to sign with the Marietta College Pioneers baseball team, as he held his signing ceremony on Monday.

Menarchek joins a six-time national champion Pioneers team with a lot of history, which means a lot of pressure to perform, but Nic says it is an amazing opportunity to play for a historic program, and he will embrace the challenge.

