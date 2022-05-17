Nic Menarchek signs with Marietta College baseball team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School shortstop Nic Menarchek has made his decision to sign with the Marietta College Pioneers baseball team, as he held his signing ceremony on Monday.

Menarchek joins a six-time national champion Pioneers team with a lot of history, which means a lot of pressure to perform, but Nic says it is an amazing opportunity to play for a historic program, and he will embrace the challenge.

