Obituary: Hatfield, Harvey H.

Harvey H. Hatfield, 85, of St. Marys, WV, passed away May 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on January 9, 1937 in Harrisville, WV, the son of the late Clyde O. and Vonda Gaston Hatfield.

Harvey graduated from Weston High School with the class of 1955. He and his late wife, Harriette, owned and operated Ruttencutter Funeral Home in St. Marys for many years.

They were welcomed to Pleasants County many years ago and were able to give back the affection and care that they received from the county.

Harvey was involved with lodges in his early years but spent most recent years in community service projects with local cemeteries and community organizations. Harvey was a member of St. John Catholic Church where he served as Lector for some time.

Harvey is survived by two daughters, H. Anne Hatfield and her husband Ken Longmoore of Newark, DE, Marie D. Mallory of Parkersburg; one son, Philip H. Hatfield of Raleigh, NC; sister Frances Fisher, two nieces and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Harriette Coughlin Hatfield in 2021, son Mark Hatfield, sister Delma Elmer and an infant sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Friday at St. John Catholic Church, 310 Washington Street, St. Marys, WV 26170 with Rev Shinto Matthew as celebrant.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Thursday at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Pleasants County Ambulance Authority 406 3rd Street St. Marys, WV 26170 or to the St. Marys Community Band.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

