Obituary: Holt, Helen M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen M. Holt, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away May 6, 2022, in Charleston, WV.

She was born January 14, 1954, a daughter to the late John C. and Elsie L. Maddy (Kramer). Helen worked as a teacher for Wood County Schools for more than 35 years.

Being an admirer of music, she was a member of the Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music Society of Marietta. Helen also enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Surviving Helen is her children Johanna Holt (William) and Mackenzie Holt; sister Linda Barnett (Chuck), and grandchild Van Wallace.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Glenn D. Holt.

A memorial service for Helen will be held Saturday, May 21st, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 1pm. A visitation time will be held from 12-1pm just before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans Reading Program; 201 Kanawha Terrace St. Albans, WV, 25177.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.