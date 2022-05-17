Obituary: Tanzey, Rose Marie

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rose Marie Tanzey of Vienna passed away after a recent battle with Dementia at Camden Clark Hospital on May 15, 2022. Rose is the daughter of the late Argil and Elva Brohard.

Rose regularly attended Vienna Baptist Church and was retired from the Bureau of the Public Debt with 34 years of service. She started out as a keypunch operator, worked in the Bond Consultants office and became the manager of the department where originally Savings Bonds were issued.

Rose was a graduate of Harrisville High School class of 1956. While in High School, she was very active in different organizations, but the one she liked the most was being the Drum Majorette for the HHS Marching Band! She also sang for various programs.

Rose and her late husband Franklin Lee Tanzey split their time between their house in Vienna and their home in Largo, Florida. She did not like the cold weather.

Rose is survived by her sister Marjorie R. Lynch of Vienna and brother and sister-in-law, Argil Dwight (Joani) Brohard of Mineral Wells, along with several nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents Minter M. Brohard, Lizzy M. Brohard-Simmons, Curtis Simmons and Harvey and Daisy Haught and her beloved fur baby Patches.

Funeral will be at 11:00 Thursday May 19th, with visitation one hour prior to service, at Vienna Baptist Church at 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV, with Rev Bill Brown and Rev. Dwight Brohard, officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 18, from 4-8 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna WV.

Entombment will be at Evergreen North. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Vienna Baptist Church at the above address.

