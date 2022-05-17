Advertisement

Raleigh County Historical Society marks 200 year-old stretch of road

Logan Turnpike sign
Logan Turnpike sign(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A nearly 200-year-old stretch of road was dedicated in Raleigh County on Tuesday.

The Logan Turnpike was constructed in the mid-1800s to open the backroads to European settlers, and, before that, it was traversed by Native Americans.

What once stretched more than 100 miles has since dwindled to only a handful. But today, the road’s historical significance was marked forever with a sign dedication.

Delbert Berry is a local who has worked to learn the road’s history. At the dedication, he shared the importance of teaching others about the road’s story.

“To keep it alive,” he said. “To keep the next generation- to let them, you know, someone needs to tell the history. Just to keep it alive and tell a few families, and then, when I’m gone, maybe I’ve impacted somebody.”

The marker at Logan Turnpike is the twelfth to be installed by the Raleigh County Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Parkersburg City Council
Parkersburg City Council ordered to end reciting The Lord’s Pray before meetings
Sadler pleads guilty
Sadler changes plea, will be sentenced in July
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
David Mark Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark

Latest News

Taste of Parkersburg returns June 4 after two years of being cancelled
Taste of Parkersburg returns June 4 after two years of being cancelled
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later...
Fairmont State University president to step down in December
The Ohio House is prepared to vote in favor of requiring that judges consider public safety...
GOP lawmakers, Ohio AG, want public safety a factor in bail
West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine...
W. Va. gets more federal funding for abandoned mine cleanup