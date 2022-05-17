Scoreboard: May 16, 2022
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class A Region I Section 2 Championship
Tyler Consolidated - 15
Williamstown - 5
Teams will play on Tuesday, the winner advances to the regional round
Ohio Division 2 Region 7 Athens Sectional
Marietta - 1
Sheridan - 11
Warren - 3
Athens -2
Warren will play at Sheridan on Wednesday, May 18
Ohio Division 3 Region 11 East Sectional
Dennison - 0
Fort Frye - 1
Fort Frye will host Ridgewood in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 18
Ohio Division 3 Region 11 Chillicothe 2 Sectional
Westfall - 10
Belpre - 0
