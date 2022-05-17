Advertisement

Scoreboard: May 16, 2022

Baseball scores from May 16
Baseball scores from May 16(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class A Region I Section 2 Championship

Tyler Consolidated - 15

Williamstown - 5

Teams will play on Tuesday, the winner advances to the regional round

Ohio Division 2 Region 7 Athens Sectional

Marietta - 1

Sheridan - 11

Warren - 3

Athens -2

Warren will play at Sheridan on Wednesday, May 18

Ohio Division 3 Region 11 East Sectional

Dennison - 0

Fort Frye - 1

Fort Frye will host Ridgewood in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 18

Ohio Division 3 Region 11 Chillicothe 2 Sectional

Westfall - 10

Belpre - 0

