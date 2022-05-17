Student Athlete of the Week: Nic Menarchek

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nic Menarchek, a senior from Parkersburg South high school, is our Jan Dils Student of the Week.

As a four year player for the Patriots, Nic has been a leader for the team and hopes that his attitude and competitiveness has rubbed off on the younger kids.

His baseball career will continue at the next level with the Marietta College Pioneers next year.

He will be studying engineering while continuing his baseball career collegiately.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.