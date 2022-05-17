Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Nic Menarchek

Student Athlete: Nic Menarchek
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nic Menarchek, a senior from Parkersburg South high school, is our Jan Dils Student of the Week.

As a four year player for the Patriots, Nic has been a leader for the team and hopes that his attitude and competitiveness has rubbed off on the younger kids.

His baseball career will continue at the next level with the Marietta College Pioneers next year.

He will be studying engineering while continuing his baseball career collegiately.

