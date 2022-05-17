Advertisement

West Virginia housing programs get $42M in federal funding

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.(WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Twenty West Virginia housing authorities will receive nearly $42 million in federal funding for housing programs.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The senators say it will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs, including for residents experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The state will receive a Community Development Block Grant of more than $14 million.

It also will receive several million dollars in various other grants for housing assistance in emergencies, for low-income households, for residents in recovery from a substance-use disorder and for people with HIV.

