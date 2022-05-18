Advertisement

Fairmont State University president to step down in December

Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later...
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later this year.(Fairmont State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W. Va. (AP) - Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later this year.

News outlets report Martin said in a letter Tuesday that she won’t seek an extension of her contract when it ends in December. She was named president in 2018.

Martin said she made the decision recently and he felt she had ``achieved the goals that were set for me when I arrived and that I set for the university.’’

She says she’ll help with a smooth transfer to the next president.

