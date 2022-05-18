Fairmont State University president to step down in December

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (AP) - Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later this year.

News outlets report Martin said in a letter Tuesday that she won’t seek an extension of her contract when it ends in December. She was named president in 2018.

Martin said she made the decision recently and he felt she had ``achieved the goals that were set for me when I arrived and that I set for the university.’’

She says she’ll help with a smooth transfer to the next president.

