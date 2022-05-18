Advertisement

GOP lawmakers, Ohio AG, want public safety a factor in bail

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House is prepared to vote in favor of requiring that judges consider public safety when setting criminal suspects’ bail.

The Republican proposal, which has the backing of GOP Attorney General Dave Yost, follows a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that upheld the lowering of a murder suspect’s bond to $500,000.

A narrow four-justice majority said safety concerns of the victim’s family members shouldn’t be a factor in setting bond, but those issues could be addressed through other measures such as electronic monitoring.

Republican lawmakers were expected Wednesday to approve both legislation and a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to correct the ruling.

