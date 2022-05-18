Advertisement

Obituary: Kelsey, Tonya Marie

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonya Marie Kelsey, 51, of Parkersburg passed away May 13, 2022. She was born November 20, 1970 in Parkersburg.

She was survived by her fiancé, Richard Johnson; mother, Connie Ek; father, Floyd Kelsey; brother, Jason Ek; children, Natasha Renee Kelsey, Matthew Scott Kelsey and Austin Lee Grimms. Also surviving are Louie Haddad and their children, Justin Louis Haddad, Anton Saadie Haddad and Dakota Grace Haddad and his children, Andrea Haddad and Louis Haddad II; step-children, Dana Johnson, Kyrsti Johnson and Charlotte Johnson; grandchildren, Treavor Elijah Duncan, Aden Allen Johnson, Payton Johnson, Talon Johnson, Levi Johnson, Brooklyn, Cameron, Seth, Arianna Johnson and Madison Johnson.

She loved to go camping, fishing, cook outs, playing cards, corn hole, four-wheeler riding, coloring, playing Play Station, watching movies and going to yard sales.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelsey family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

