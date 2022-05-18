Obituary: Osbourne, Joe Earl

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Earl Osbourne, 84 of Vincent, OH, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away May 10, 2022 at the Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg. He was born March 2, 1938 in Burnthouse, Ritchie County, a son of the late Okey “Pete” and Mida Gainer Osbourne.

Joe retired as a Draftsman/Designer for GE Plastics (Borg-Warner) with 32 years of service. He served in the U. S. Army from 1956-1959. Joe was a lifetime member of the Gepetto Wood Carver’s Association. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, taking care of his family and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Judith Anne McCullough Osbourne, son Mark Osbourne (Carri) of Chillicothe, OH, daughter Sandra Adkins (Don) of Summersville, WV, grandchildren: Matthew Osbourne (Caroline) of Morrow, OH, William Osbourne (Evelyn) of Cincinnati, OH, Kathryn Waddell of Huntington, WV, Brooklyn Adkins of Summersville and McKenna Adkins of South Carolina, brother John Osbourne (Sharon) of Taylors, SC, sister-in-law Joyce Wolfe (Larry) of Wilson, NC along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be Monday, May 23, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 1001 Juliana St. Parkersburg with Reverend Alicia Randolph-Rapking officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Osbourne would like to give special thanks to Worthington Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Joe in his final days.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church, 1001 Juliana St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

