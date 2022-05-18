Advertisement

Obituary: Shuck, Jason Allen

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jason Allen Shuck, 36, of Marietta passed away at home on May 13, 2022.  He was born on January 29, 1986 in Marietta to Jeffery and Diana Shuck.

He had been employed by Local #80 of the International Assoc. of Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers until his death.  He loved his niece, nephews, 4-wheeling and singing.

He is survived by his parents, brother Joshua Shuck (Erica), Grandpa Kelsie Shuck, niece Isabella Shuck, nephews, Bentley Shuck and Tripp and Trevor Payne and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Gale and Erline Lauderman, his paternal grandmother Mildred Shuck, and a very special uncle George Steele.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (May 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with entombment following in East Lawn Memorial Park. 

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. 

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

