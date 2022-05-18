Advertisement

Parkersburg Police: Man shot on Covert Street

(None)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a man is shot on Covert Street on Tuesday night.

Chief Board says it happened at 9:35 p.m. on the 1500 block in an alley. He is still alive and being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on how badly he is hurt.

There are no suspects right now because the shooting happened just a short time ago.

Chief Board says an investigation is underway and police will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadler pleads guilty
Sadler changes plea, will be sentenced in July
David Mark Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark
Christopher Michael Hilton Obit
Obituary: Hilton, Christopher Michael
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky
Marion County Teacher of the Year
Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Camden Clark Auxiliary celebrates 70th year and donates over $70 thousand
Camden Clark Auxiliary celebrates 70th year and donates over $70 thousand
National Public Works Week
Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.
Natalea Mumaw wins Elmore Cup and title of 2022 Miss Majorette of W.Va.
Marietta Police Badge
Marietta new police chief assessment takes place on Saturday