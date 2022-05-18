Parkersburg Police: Man shot on Covert Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a man is shot on Covert Street on Tuesday night.

Chief Board says it happened at 9:35 p.m. on the 1500 block in an alley. He is still alive and being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on how badly he is hurt.

There are no suspects right now because the shooting happened just a short time ago.

Chief Board says an investigation is underway and police will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

