Scoreboard: May 17, 2022
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
W. Va. Class A Region I Section 2 Championship
Tyler Consolidated - 5
Williamstown - 6
Williamstown advances to regional series against Madonna, series begins Monday, May 23
Ohio Division IV Region 15 Chillicothe 1 Sectional Final
Waterford - 1
White Oak - 8
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
W. Va. Class A Region I Series Game 1
St. Marys - 12
Wheeling Central Catholic - 0
Game 2 will be at St. Marys, the Devils need one win to advance to the State Tournament
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.