Scoreboard: May 17, 2022

Baseball and softball scores from May 17
Baseball and softball scores from May 17
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

W. Va. Class A Region I Section 2 Championship

Tyler Consolidated - 5

Williamstown - 6

Williamstown advances to regional series against Madonna, series begins Monday, May 23

Ohio Division IV Region 15 Chillicothe 1 Sectional Final

Waterford - 1

White Oak - 8

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

W. Va. Class A Region I Series Game 1

St. Marys - 12

Wheeling Central Catholic - 0

Game 2 will be at St. Marys, the Devils need one win to advance to the State Tournament

