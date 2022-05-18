Advertisement

Taste of Parkersburg returns June 4 after two years of being cancelled

WTAP News @ 5- Taste of PKB returns on June 4
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A summer favorite for the people of Parkersburg is returning the first weekend of June.

Downtown PKB officials say that they are excited to have the Taste of Parkersburg back to the public after two years of it being cancelled.

The event is already training volunteers, has 42 local vendors available and two live bands are scheduled to play as well.

Downtown PKB executive director, Amanda Stevens, says that bringing the Taste of Parkersburg back is a very significant moment for the area.

Especially for the businesses that this will help.

“It’s really important for the businesses — the small businesses — that are a part of our community, that really are the foundation, the cornerstones of our community. It’s a chance for them to have a concentrated group of people who are the shoppers and the diners that are going to be repeat customers,” says Stevens.

Tickets are still available for the Taste of Parkersburg.

You can click on the link to pay for your ticket, or you can pay the day of for a $20 entry fee.

