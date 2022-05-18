Advertisement

UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting

WTAP News @ 6
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say the man shot Tuesday night in Parkersburg has died.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says the victim is 26-year-old Terrance Mills, Junior of Parkersburg.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 9:35 p.m. in the ally of the 1500 block of Covert St. Board says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Mills was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Chief Board says that he does not think that the shooting was random and he believed there is no remaining threat to the public.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more investigation as it becomes available.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a man is shot on Covert Street on Tuesday night.

Chief Board says it happened at 9:35 p.m. on the 1500 block in an alley. He is still alive and being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on how badly he is hurt.

There are no suspects right now because the shooting happened just a short time ago.

Chief Board says an investigation is underway and police will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

