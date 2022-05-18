Advertisement

VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg.

He was traveling on Rt. 50 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before being apprehended near W. Pike Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

According to Sheriff Matheny, the pursuit began in Parkersburg and much of it took place in oncoming traffic.

Authorities also said he was trying to strike officers.

There was minor damage done to one vehicle, but Sheriff Matheny estimates 50-60 people were put in danger due to the man’s driving.

Authorities said traffic was shut down for a short time on Rt. 50 near W. Pike Street as the pursuit was ongoing.

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

There were two close calls with a motorist caught on dash cam video of the pursuit traveling on the wrong side of the road. These were submitted by Lexus and Shaine Gaines just minutes apart from each other.

More than a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene. This is a photo of 9 cruisers involved in the pursuit, courtesy of WV 511.

High-speed chase in Harrison County
High-speed chase in Harrison County(WV511)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Parkersburg City Council
Parkersburg City Council ordered to end reciting The Lord’s Pray before meetings
Sadler pleads guilty
Sadler changes plea, will be sentenced in July
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
David Mark Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark

Latest News

Taste of Parkersburg returns June 4 after two years of being cancelled
Taste of Parkersburg returns June 4 after two years of being cancelled
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin plans to step down from her position later...
Fairmont State University president to step down in December
The Ohio House is prepared to vote in favor of requiring that judges consider public safety...
GOP lawmakers, Ohio AG, want public safety a factor in bail
West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine...
W. Va. gets more federal funding for abandoned mine cleanup