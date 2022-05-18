Advertisement

W. Va. gets more federal funding for abandoned mine cleanup

West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine...
West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine cleanup.(Public Service Commission)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) -West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine cleanup.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

The office’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program, established in 2016, pays for projects that return ex-coal mining sites to productive uses.

In February the state received $141 million for reclamation projects at former coal mines from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

Also Tuesday, Manchin announced that a water project in Welch and a broadband project in Princeton will receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

