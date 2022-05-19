BREAKING: One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington Co.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Washington County.

What is known at this time is it happened on State Route 339 south of Mill Branch Road.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened following a police pursuit on SR 339.

That pursuit began in Barlow and headed south on SR 339.

Warden says at the end of the pursuit, the car being followed crashed south of Mill Branch Road. That is near the Belpre Animal Clinic and Oxbow Golf Course. Following the crash, officers made contact with the suspect and that is when shots were fired.

Warden says the officer that fired the shots is now on administrative leave. And there was only one person in the vehicle that crashed.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene currently conducting the investigation.

State Route 339 is currently closed from Route 50. Officials say it will remain closed at least until early Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

