Advertisement

Cleveland man arrested and charged with felonious assault

Anthony Senyak allegedly attacked a man with a hatchet after he said no to giving him a ride in...
Anthony Senyak allegedly attacked a man with a hatchet after he said no to giving him a ride in Morgan County, Ohio.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Anthony Charles Senyak of Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Senyak allegedly assaulted a male victim with a hatchet.

On May 15, dispatchers received a call from the victim requesting police and EMS to Windy Hill Observatory at Jesse Owens State Park on State Route 83. The victim was in his van at a campsite looking up at the lunar eclipse when Senyak approached him for a ride.

When the victim said no, Senyak became angry and attacked the victim with a hatchet. The victim then retrieved his gun and fired several shots at Senyak, who then proceeded to run away from the scene.

As Senyak left, the victim left the scene to get cell service to call for help. He was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities arrived at the initial scene to find Senyak under a car and had suffered a gunshot wound in his left arm from the initial assault.

Senyak was treated and discharged from the hospital. He was then booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

Latest News

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christpher James Evey visits Kanawha Elementary
U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christpher James Evey visits Kanawha Elementary
Christian Boyce allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim in January 2022 at Fore Boreman...
Wirt County man arrested and charged with sexual assault
Recruiters set up at a table in the mall.
Job fair aims to fill the gap
Pediatricians: Talk to your doctor before giving certain alternatives
Pediatricians: Talk to your doctor before giving certain alternatives