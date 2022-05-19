Cleveland man arrested and charged with felonious assault

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Anthony Charles Senyak of Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Senyak allegedly assaulted a male victim with a hatchet.

On May 15, dispatchers received a call from the victim requesting police and EMS to Windy Hill Observatory at Jesse Owens State Park on State Route 83. The victim was in his van at a campsite looking up at the lunar eclipse when Senyak approached him for a ride.

When the victim said no, Senyak became angry and attacked the victim with a hatchet. The victim then retrieved his gun and fired several shots at Senyak, who then proceeded to run away from the scene.

As Senyak left, the victim left the scene to get cell service to call for help. He was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities arrived at the initial scene to find Senyak under a car and had suffered a gunshot wound in his left arm from the initial assault.

Senyak was treated and discharged from the hospital. He was then booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without bond.

