Advertisement

Court: traffic camera fine revenue can reduce state funding

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a law allowing the state to reduce...
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a law allowing the state to reduce funding to local municipalities by the amount those communities collected through the use of traffic cameras.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a law allowing the state to reduce funding to local municipalities by the amount those communities collected through the use of traffic cameras.

The court has also upheld a requirement that cities must pay an advance deposit to cover court costs related to enforcing the ticket program.

The court’s unanimous decision Thursday found that a 2019 law creating those requirements doesn’t conflict with the Ohio Constitution’s provision governing communities’ home rule.

The ruling responded to a lawsuit brought by Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland challenging the state requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Officer involved shooting
BREAKING: One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington Co.
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

Latest News

A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford...
Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death
WTAP News @ Noon - Law Enforcement officers and attorneys get fraud training
WTAP News @ Noon - Law Enforcement officers and attorneys get fraud training
Officer involved shooting
BREAKING: One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington Co.
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse