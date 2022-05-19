Advertisement

Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death

A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford...
A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to the family of a woman who died when her Mustang was involved in a fiery crash.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to the family of a woman who died when her Mustang was involved in a fiery crash.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a jury made the award this week to the Raleigh County family of Breanna Bumgarner.

According to the lawsuit, Bumgarner’s 2014 Ford Mustang was hit by a pickup truck near Spencer in March 2016.

The plaintiff’s attorneys argued the Mustang’s brake fluid reservoir was not sufficiently protected from the crash and it led to the fire.

Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau says the company will review its options for appealing.

