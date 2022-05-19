Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to the family of a woman who died when her Mustang was involved in a fiery crash.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a jury made the award this week to the Raleigh County family of Breanna Bumgarner.

According to the lawsuit, Bumgarner’s 2014 Ford Mustang was hit by a pickup truck near Spencer in March 2016.

The plaintiff’s attorneys argued the Mustang’s brake fluid reservoir was not sufficiently protected from the crash and it led to the fire.

Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau says the company will review its options for appealing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.