Jackson Dearth to keep swimming at Davis & Elkins College
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Parkersburg South High School senior Jackson Dearth has made his decision to continue his swimming career staying in the Mountain state, and he will swim for the Davis & Elkins Senators next season.
Jackson held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, and celebrated his special day alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates.
Jackson is leaving Parkersburg South as a state champion swimmer, something he is proud of, but also bitter-sweet.
Jackson is going to up his workout routine in the off-season, so he can be ahead of the curve once the swimming season starts for Davis & Elkins.
