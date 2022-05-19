Advertisement

Jackson Dearth to keep swimming at Davis & Elkins College

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Jackson Dearth has made his decision to continue his swimming career staying in the Mountain state, and he will swim for the Davis & Elkins Senators next season.

Jackson held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, and celebrated his special day alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates.

Jackson is leaving Parkersburg South as a state champion swimmer, something he is proud of, but also bitter-sweet.

Jackson is going to up his workout routine in the off-season, so he can be ahead of the curve once the swimming season starts for Davis & Elkins.

