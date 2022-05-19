Advertisement

Job fair aims to fill the gap

Recruiters set up at a table in the mall.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP organized a job expo, where over 25 employers set up shop in hopes of attracting employees.

People representing employers like Wood County Schools, department of corrections, Dignity Memorial, and many more were scattered across the mall. It was an opportunity for people looking for jobs to talk to recruiters directly.

WTAP’s Stephanie Plant said the goal was to be a part of the solution to a wide-spread issue.

“There are so many companies that are looking for employees. It’s just a problem that we are seeing everywhere,” she said.

Plant hopes that employers walked away from the event with employees. She said events like this are important to spread awareness about the opportunities out there.

