Law enforcement and attorneys get training on fraud

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement and attorneys gathered at the Parkersburg city municipal building to learn more about financial fraud on Wednesday.

In an hours-long training session, multiple speakers took the stage to teach about financial fraud.

Perry and Associates organized the class.

Jody Altier, president of Perry and Associates, said, “Some of our trainers today have very specialized knowledge so just to transfer that knowledge to local attorneys and law enforcement - I think we’re giving really important pointers on everyday tactics that they can use.”

The class touched on money laundering, reading body language to detect deception, and more.

Participant and lawyer Morgan Switzer said, “He discussed different ways of finding probable cause for search warrants and different avenues that you can take.”

Participant and detective Nathan Forshey said, “I learned a little bit about tracing money through front companies - some techniques used for laundering money be it for the sale of illegal goods or services or drugs in this case and how individuals go about laundering that money.”

Participants from detectives to lawyers walked away with a more-informed perspective.

Switzer said, “If there’s one thing that I learned, it’s that there’s always another way to look at crime and the more perspectives that you gain going through your career as a lawyer the better.”

Forshey said the class was both eye-opening and good for networking.

“We have individuals here from the secretary’s office, from the fusion center…we’ve got other agencies here so it’s a good opportunity for us to meet people who could aid future investigations,” he said.

Switzer said getting informed at training sessions like this help them protect West Virginians.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.