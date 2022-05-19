Obituary: Calendine, Robert L.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Robert L. Calendine, 86, of Belpre, Ohio passed away May 18, 2022.

He was born on January 19, 1935, in Malta, Ohio, the son of the late Landon and Belva Calendine.

Bob graduated from McConnelsville-Malta High School with the class of 1954.

He was a retired DuPont employee and a former member of the National Guard. Bob was involved in the Ohio Gem and Mineral Society.

He was a member of Rockland United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Calendine; two daughters, Jann Calendine of Marietta, Ohio and Diane Taylor (Matthew) of Claymont, Delaware; his sisters, Delores Gentry and Kay Parsons; his brother, Gary Calendine; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid concerns, services will be limited to the grave site service at Stockport Cemetery 1 pm Monday May 23, 2022.

