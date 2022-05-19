Obituary: Cline, Illa Lurea

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Illa Lurea Cline, 84, of Cutler, OH, passed away May 18, 2022 at the Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation.

She was born on May 18, 1938. Early in her life, Illa worked for the Fat Boy Restaurant in South Parkersburg. She worked for GC Murphy for many years and retired from the Vienna WalMart where she had worked for seventeen years.

Illa was Church of Christ by faith.

Illa is survived by her husband Danny Moss Cline, daughter Kathy Cline, half brother Gary Daggett and several extended family members.

Illa was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Knight, aunt and uncle Gay and Hugh Toothman who raised her as their own and several cousins including Marie Hess.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.