Obituary: Reynolds, David M.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - David M. Reynolds, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 13, 2022, at the age of 62 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

David was a managing partner of Seaman’s General Merchandise where he happily worked in service to the community. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to David. He loved a fun evening spent with family and friends. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities. His pleasant personality and sense of humor was contagious to everyone he met. During his free time, David explored the outdoors, hiked local trails, and found beauty in the world around him. He also loved gardening, playing darts, kayaking, and rock collecting. However, above all, David loved woodworking. David was constantly in his woodshop creating unique pieces from everyday items.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Maxine Reynolds of Marietta, Ohio and his aunt Judy Pisanelli of Columbus, Ohio.

David is survived by his wife, Marilyn; stepson and daughter-in-law, Zack and Rachael Yearwood; grandson, Ezekiel Yearwood; sister, Lee Ann Worsham; half-sister, Renea Reynolds Zundell; aunt and uncle, Ray and Helen Farley; and aunt, Madonna Arman. He was a beloved cousin to many more family members and a terrific uncle/great-uncle to multiple nieces.

David will be honored with a celebration of life event instead of a traditional viewing/funeral per his wishes.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 18th at the Barlow Fairgrounds.

Public visitation is encouraged between 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

