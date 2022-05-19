Obituary: Stahl, Helen

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Helen Stahl, 97 of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 after a long illness.

She was born in Shaw, WV, but moved to the Mid-Ohio Valley in 1958 where she and her husband opened Stahl’s Nursing and Christmas Shop.

She is survived by her son, Tom and daughter-in-law, Sharon, two grandchildren, Crystal (Kenton) Schulze, and Jeremy (Jyl) Stahl, and two great grandchildren, Cameron Schulze and Story Stahl.She was preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 70 years, two brothers, Bill Kalbaugh and Wayne Kalbaugh and her parents, Harrison and Bessie Kalbaugh.

Services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre on Saturday, May 21, at 1:00 PM with visitation from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Little Hocking Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

