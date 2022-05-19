Obituary: Way, Harry C.

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Harry C. Way, 70, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2022 after a lengthy illness of vascular dementia. Harry was at home surrounded by his loving family.

Harry was born August 25, 1951 in Vincent, OH to the late Waldo and Virginia Adams Way. He graduated from Warren High School in 1971. Harry was employed at Northwest Pipe at Washington Bottom, WV, where he had worked 41 years before retiring in 2015. He is survived by his wife Veronica Arnold Way, whom he married on October 14, 1972. They would be celebrating 50 years of marriage this fall. They have two sons, David (Janelle) and Nathan (friend Renee O’Dell), all of Marietta: three grandchildren Douglas and Madelynn Way and Brielle O’Dell. Also surviving are two sisters Helen Wittekind and Dolly (Bud) Davis, all of Marietta, and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his father Waldo and his mother Virginia, who died May 18, 1977; father-in-law Ambrose Arnold and dear neighbor Joe Muntz, and four brothers, Jim, Ralph, Denzel and Dougie; brother-in-law Don Wittekind.

He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of The Assumption where he had ushered for 25 years at the Saturday evening Mass. Harry also was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #478, where he especially enjoyed their golf league. He was also a member of Bishop Hartley Assembly #840-4th Degree. The family wishes to thank Mike Jarvis, who was a dear friend for many years and provided much assistance, and Al Lang and Tom Offenberger for countless rides.

Harry had been a Scout leader of Warren Twp. Troop 216 for many years. He enjoyed hikes, campouts and summer camp, the Blue Ridge Mountains in VA and Muskingum Valley Scout Reservation. Harry was especially proud that both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He also enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, playing euchre, golfing, campfires and visiting his family and friends.

Harry’s family wishes to thank the staff in the offices of Dr. Brockett, Dr. Ghosi and Dr. Nayak; caretaker Barb Poling, Amedysis Hospice, and Nathan and Renee for their countless hours of support.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00am Saturday, May 21, 2022 at The Basilica of St. Mary of The Assumption with The Reverend Monsignor John Michael Campbell as Celebrant. Burial to be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes from 2-8:00pm with a Vigil service to be held at 3:00pm. Donations may be made to St. John School Foundation, 17784 St. Rt. 676, or to The Basilica of St. Mary of The Assumption, 506 Fourth Street, both in Marietta, OH 45750.

