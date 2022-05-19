Obituary: Webb, Charlotte Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Ann Webb, 74, passed away May 17, 2022 in Parkersburg. She was born February 21, 1948 in Otto, WV, a daughter of the late Doil and Laura Webb.

She is survived by her sister Connie (Johnny) Asbury of Parkersburg, 2 nephews (which she called her boys), Randy (Michelle) Asbury, Stacy (Stephanie) Asbury, both of Mineral Wells, great nephew Brent (Courtney) Asbury and great niece Allison Asbury.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Webb.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Parkersburg Care for the care and compassion given to Charlotte over the years.

Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman, South Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.

Burial will take place at Otto Cemetery in Spencer, WV.

