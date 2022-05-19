Parkersburg man accused of incest
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Deem was arrested at his home in Parkersburg on May 16th by deputies. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, sexual assault in the first degree and incest.
Wood County deputies launched an investigation in June assisted by the Children’s Listening Place. Deem is 69-years-old.
