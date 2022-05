PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County deputies say Robert Stump is accused of sexually abusing a family member. He was arrested on May 15, 2022. He is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree.

Deputies say the alleged abuse happened at Chateau Hills in Parkersburg. Deputies say WV DHHR has placed the child in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.