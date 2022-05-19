Advertisement

Pediatricians: Talk to your doctor before giving certain alternatives

Pediatricians: Talk to your doctor before giving certain alternatives
(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the baby formula shortage continuing to be an issue for parents everywhere many are wanting suggestions for any alternatives to formula.

Pediatricians say that you should always speak with your doctor if you’re going to be looking to an alternative to the baby formula that you are using.

Marietta Memorial pediatrician, Dr. Lydia Roberts says that if you are using a generic formula that you can use another brand’s generic formula. But should look into options if your baby needs a specialized kind.

And although cow’s milk and goat’s milk are being talked about as alternatives by some mothers, Roberts says that pediatricians normally suggest not using either of these options.

However, cow’s milk is acceptable for some infants for a short period of time.

“So, in general, we have always suggested completely against using any of those. But in the state of emergency right now it can be acceptable for some infants to use cow’s milk for a short period of time. Up to two weeks. But I really wouldn’t do that still without talking to your baby’s doctor. We do not recommend goat’s milk typically. Because it doesn’t have a lot of nutrients babies need,” says Roberts.

Other alternatives that Dr. Roberts says is something that shouldn’t be allowed during this time is to make your own formula or to try spreading out or diluting formula.

If you have any questions or need any knowledge on what to do for your baby, you can click on the link on our website to go to the American Academy of Pediatrics site.

