Tyler Kytta signs with Bethany College for basketball

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Tyler Kytta is taking his basketball talents to the Mountain State, and signing with Bethany College to continue his dream of playing hoops.

Tyler held his signing ceremony outside the gym on Wednesday in front of family, friends, and teammates.

Tyler says he knows it will be a big adjustment, but that he is ready for the challenge, and he is fully committed to getting better each and every day.

