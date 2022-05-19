U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christpher James Evey visits Kanawha Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students and members of the Kanawha Elementary school area got a visit from a significant member of Space Force.

U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Colonel, Christopher James Evey came to speak to kids and those attending about his branch of military.

Evey spoke into great lengths about not only his department, but also what the branch does as a whole and how getting interested in S.T.E.A.M. Programs got him there.

Evey says that an assembly like this was a great chance to get children excited about science, technology, engineering, art, and math programs.

Especially in small areas like the one he came from.

“I grew up in a very small community. I’m from central Illinois, primarily an agricultural area. It does not have a huge industrial base. So, I think it’s very special to be able to come out to different parts of our country that maybe are similar to that, maybe don’t have that infrastructure in place and tell them, ‘Hey, this is what the Space Force is. Here’s some science about space craft — how they work — orbital regimes, space launch, rocketry.’ And bring that knowledge to them and maybe they have an interest in doing that,” says Evey.

Children also got a chance to play some S.T.E.A.M. related activities, see a rocket launch courtesy of a local Boy Scout group, and ate Chick-Fil-A and Kona Ice.

