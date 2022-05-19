Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Dezaray Lynn Roberts of Vienna is facing murder charges following a shooting that occurred May 17 on the 1500 block of Covert Street.

Roberts was arrested on May 18 for allegedly arranging a drug transaction with the victim Terrance Mills Junior. Law enforcement was able to identify Roberts as a suspect after speaking with witnesses and observing security camera footage.

According to the complaint, Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug deal with Mills on May 17. That deal was between Mills and two other men. The plan was for the two men to rob Mills and split the proceeds with Roberts.

During the transaction, Roberts waited in her vehicle while the two men waited outside the vehicle for Mills. Roberts said she heard shouting followed by gunshots. Roberts and the two men fled the scene in her vehicle.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Mills was lying face down in a flower bed at a Covert Street residence. Mills was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center where he later died.

Roberts is being held without bond until her court hearing. The identities of the two men are unknown.

