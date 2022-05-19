Advertisement

Wirt County man arrested and charged with sexual assault

Christian Boyce allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim in January 2022 at Fore Boreman...
Christian Boyce allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim in January 2022 at Fore Boreman Park in Parkersburg.(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Christian James Boyce of Elizabeth was arrested and charged with felonious sexual assault in the second degree.

In February 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sexual assault that had occurred in January 2022 in the area of Fort Boreman Park in Parkersburg.

The female victim was interviewed and reported to be in the company of Boyce along with two other parties in January. The parties had reportedly been to multiple locations throughout Wood and Wirt Counties that night.

The victim stated she drank alcohol to the point of impairment and could not recall the events and details of that night. The other present parties informed the victim she had various sexual encounters and possible intercourse with Boyce.

Boyce was arraigned on May 19 in Wirt County Magistrate Court. He’s been placed in the West Virginia Department of Corrections custody pending a $50,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

