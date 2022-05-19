Advertisement

WVU Coaches Caravan returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Four WVU head coaches attended the Coaches Caravan in Vienna
Four WVU head coaches attended the Coaches Caravan in Vienna
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia University Coaches Caravan made it’s return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as they held their annual event at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna.

The event was put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club, and brought many familiar faces from the Morgantown campus.

Among the coaches in attendance included head football coach Neal Brown, newly-inducted hall of fame basketball coach Bob Huggins, first year women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit, and tennis head coach Miha Licas.

The coaches talked about their goals for the upcoming seasons, but also took time to appreciate the Mountaineer fans that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the previous two events.

