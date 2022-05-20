Advertisement

Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years

Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “In shock. All of them are in shock,” says 27-year Crescent-McConnell employee, Jenny Mills. “They can’t believe it’s closing. We thought for sure somebody would buy it and keep the store open but that just didn’t happen.”

After 126 years of being in Marietta, surviving a flood that forced the business to relocate, and winning a lawsuit from Proctor and Gamble, Crescent-McConnell Supply is closing its doors.

The decision came after the owner, Joseph McConnell passed away in 20-21.

Forcing the family to make the decision of closing.

“The family is saddened. I think it was difficult for them to come to a decision to close the store,” says general manager, Gary Hickel.

The store is recognized for being such a huge part of the Marietta area.

And for adapting with the times and providing many different services for customers.

“Developed over the years, different products. Plumbing, heating, electrical, janitorial products over the years and added to their offerings,” says Hickel.

Officials with the store say that loyal customers and contractors say that they will be missing the store, and some don’t know where to go after the crescent closes.

“A lot of the older customers that have been coming here for years have that comment, ‘I don’t know where I’m going to go to now.’ And a lot of the mom and pops that have been here and getting help from us to fix their pump or fix their plumbing system, or whatever it may be. We provided help at the counter and the parts to fix it, they don’t really know where they’re going to because they don’t like to go to big box stores,” says Hickel.

The crescent will be closing its doors at the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

Latest News

There will be a free syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C testing event at the Good Shepherd...
Health department will host free testing clinic in response to syphilis outbreak
Jackson Middle students present Spencer's Landing pavilion to Vienna city council
Jackson Middle School students hope to help Spencer’s Landing
Highway officials enforcing “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Highway officials enforcing “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Search underway for new Marietta City Schools superintendent