Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “In shock. All of them are in shock,” says 27-year Crescent-McConnell employee, Jenny Mills. “They can’t believe it’s closing. We thought for sure somebody would buy it and keep the store open but that just didn’t happen.”

After 126 years of being in Marietta, surviving a flood that forced the business to relocate, and winning a lawsuit from Proctor and Gamble, Crescent-McConnell Supply is closing its doors.

The decision came after the owner, Joseph McConnell passed away in 20-21.

Forcing the family to make the decision of closing.

“The family is saddened. I think it was difficult for them to come to a decision to close the store,” says general manager, Gary Hickel.

The store is recognized for being such a huge part of the Marietta area.

And for adapting with the times and providing many different services for customers.

“Developed over the years, different products. Plumbing, heating, electrical, janitorial products over the years and added to their offerings,” says Hickel.

Officials with the store say that loyal customers and contractors say that they will be missing the store, and some don’t know where to go after the crescent closes.

“A lot of the older customers that have been coming here for years have that comment, ‘I don’t know where I’m going to go to now.’ And a lot of the mom and pops that have been here and getting help from us to fix their pump or fix their plumbing system, or whatever it may be. We provided help at the counter and the parts to fix it, they don’t really know where they’re going to because they don’t like to go to big box stores,” says Hickel.

The crescent will be closing its doors at the end of May.

