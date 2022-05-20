Health department will host free testing clinic in response to syphilis outbreak

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting a free syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C testing event at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Wednesday.

It’s in response to a health crisis in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

In late 2021, an outbreak of syphilis was declared in Wood County. This is according to Clinical Services Director Rebecca Eaton. She said numbers have been going up since 2018, now almost doubling every year.

It’s an STD that can cause serious issues if left untreated, including psychosis.

Eaton said, “We can’t undo the damage that’s already done to the body but we can keep it from getting worse so the sooner we get that the better.”

United Way will be providing prevention materials as well as free lunches at the event. Those who choose to get tested for HIV will get a $10 gift card.

The free testing site will run from 11 AM to 2 PM next Wednesday the 25th.

Walk-ins are welcome but if you want to schedule an appointment in advance, call 304-485-7374.

WTAP will take a deeper look at the crisis next Wednesday.

