Highway officials enforcing “Click It or Ticket” campaign

WTAP News @ 5- Click it or ticket
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highway patrol officials are enforcing a safety campaign that can mean life or death.

Highway officials are reminding drivers and passengers on the road to “Click It or Ticket.”

Officials say that wearing a seatbelt is a significant way of protecting yourself in the case of a crash.

“Based on my experience, it’s a no-brainer. Wearing your seatbelt does increase your chances to survive a crash,” says W.Va. State Police, Cpl. C.S. Jackson.

Both West Virginia and Ohio highway officials say that wearing a seatbelt is the best way in assuring the safety of everyone inside of a vehicle.

“And these are problems that can just be solved with just taking that extra three or four seconds and buckling your seatbelt. Or making sure that your passenger has their seatbelt on or making sure that your children in the backseat are buckled up correctly,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sgt. Dustin Payne.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 51 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were not wearing a seatbelt.

There will also be an increase in highway law enforcement presence during this time.

