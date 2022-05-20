Jackson Middle School students hope to help Spencer’s Landing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three Jackson Middle School students presented an update to Spencer’s Landing in front of Vienna city council.

The students are hoping to bring a pavilion to the park that would benefit all ages.

This idea came after a city wide survey was conducted that came to the conclusion most residents wanted to a see a Spencer’s Landing renovation.

Something that Vienna didn’t already have. We wanted an area where people could come and would have a good time and it would be perfect for all ages. We designed bathroom, parking plans and position of the pavilion,” said student, Lauren Flanagan.

The students are planning to roll out different additions to the park in phases so they can focus on each aspect with undivided attention.

They are hoping that when they move on to high school they are able to get more people involved in community projects.

