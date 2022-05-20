Advertisement

Jackson Middle School students hope to help Spencer’s Landing

WTAP News @ 5- 3 jackson middle school students hope to renovate spencer's landing
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three Jackson Middle School students presented an update to Spencer’s Landing in front of Vienna city council.

The students are hoping to bring a pavilion to the park that would benefit all ages.

This idea came after a city wide survey was conducted that came to the conclusion most residents wanted to a see a Spencer’s Landing renovation.

Something that Vienna didn’t already have. We wanted an area where people could come and would have a good time and it would be perfect for all ages. We designed bathroom, parking plans and position of the pavilion,” said student, Lauren Flanagan.

The students are planning to roll out different additions to the park in phases so they can focus on each aspect with undivided attention.

They are hoping that when they move on to high school they are able to get more people involved in community projects.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

Latest News

There will be a free syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C testing event at the Good Shepherd...
Health department will host free testing clinic in response to syphilis outbreak
Highway officials enforcing “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Highway officials enforcing “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Search underway for new Marietta City Schools superintendent